You listening, Barack?

When I found out about uranium mining threatening the Grand Canyon I was shocked. Runoff from this toxic practice makes its way into the Colorado River, which runs directly through the national park. This pollution threatens the ecosystems in the national park, the lives of many animals, including the endangered California Condor, and of course the 25 million people who live downstream. Every time I hear these facts, images of small children enjoying the cool river in the summer flash through my mind.

Here in Montana we are no strangers to river mishaps. Just this past August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed down 183 miles of the Yellowstone River. This closure, and the deaths of about 10,000 mountain whitefish, are due to a parasite called tetracapsula bryosalmonae. While I understand this is not the same as mining pollution, both Montana and the Grand Canyon are facing some river issues, so we as Montanans should sympathize.

I am here to ask President Obama to create the Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument before he leaves office. I am imploring him to do this because I know that he has the power and the ability to do so. So far this year he has created the largest marine monument in Hawaii and the first-ever completely oceanic monument off the coasts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. If he can create these monuments, I hope he understand the urgency of creating this monument in order to maintain one of the most naturally beautiful and enriched ecosystems in the country before leaving office.

Becca Mosson

Missoula