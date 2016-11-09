What would Iggy do?

It is a few days before the election. I have been stuck in a downward spiral of despair as I watch this country go to a bunch of ignorant racists and bigots. Though I can't predict who will win, it doesn't matter. The damage is done. I watch while a maniac on stage incites violence. He whips up the crowd, babbling forth an incomprehensible word soup steeped in xenophobia. Some people may wonder how we got here, but I feel like I have been watching this trainwreck approaching for some time.

People close to me know I am passionate in nature and prone to not holding my tongue. But I wish I would not have been so reserved. The Right quiets those who are offended by their overt bigotry with a false outrage about political correctness. This complaint is really just a facade that conservatives hide their bigotry behind.

I am sitting at home as I write this, listening to my Iggy Pop collection turned up really loud. It is making me feel better. I love Iggy Pop. I love his attitude. It reminds me of being young and not worrying about offending people. Iggy's attitude is reflected in the words he once used while describing his early band, The Stooges: "This is The Stooges, so fuck off." We need more Iggy Pops. We need an army of Iggy Pops. Too many people think we need to take the high road or act diplomatically in the face of this wave of fascism taking hold of our country. You've heard it: "When they go low, we go high." And so, quickly and cowardly, Hillary Clinton backed off her "basket of deplorables" comment. We need to rise up and yell from the top of our lungs. I am sick of my fellow liberals getting their teeth kicked in by this rising wave of hatred. And they respond with politeness. What is most troubling to me is the number of young adults who think it is best to act diplomatically. Sure, diplomacy has its place, but not in response to people backing Trump. It's like these young adults are proud of themselves, proud that they can be so mature and level-headed. To them I ask, "What the hell is wrong with you?" Stand up and yell from the top of your lungs. Who are you afraid of offending?

Brandon Hardin

Bozeman