Remember veterans?

Friday, November 11, is Veterans Day.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations..."

Many communities recognize our veterans every year on Veterans Day by holding parades or flag-raising ceremonies.

I would like to offer an opportunity to recognize and serve our nation's veterans every day.

We are in critical need of volunteer drivers to transport veterans to their VA appointments.

In Montana, the group Disabled American Veterans donates vehicles to the Veterans Health Administration. These vehicles are used to transport veterans who have no other means of transportation to and from VA appointments. Volunteer drivers are needed for local transportation as well as long distance.

Many of our volunteers are veterans who want to give back to their brothers and sisters. Others who haven't served in the armed forces volunteer to help those who gave so much to our country.

We welcome licensed drivers over 18 years old who are interested in this program to contact Voluntary Service, VA Montana Health Care, at 406-447-7345 to receive more information.

Let us remember and serve our veterans not only on Veterans Day, but every day.

Terrie Casey

Chief, Voluntary Service

VA Montana Health Care

Fort Harrison