I have posted several photos of your Nov. 3 cover to let the world know that Missoula (or at least some of it) has managed to retain a sense of humor in the face of degradation, fear, aggression and gross ignorance. This Independent cover is the only thing that has made me laugh out loud about politics or issues during this whole election year. Thank you so much. I'm still smiling.

Deborah Woody

Missoula