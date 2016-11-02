The healing arts

As the coordinator of the event and a longtime performer, I am writing to share a few experiences about the Missoula Festival of the Dead.

I have learned so much from participating in this festival. Throughout time people have "borrowed" aesthetically pleasing "things" from other cultures and groups to more fully explore their individual expression—which, in turn, can change a cultural tradition.

I have seen elementary schools, high schools and University of Montana classes present meaningful artwork inspired by other cultures. Hats off to all the hardworking teachers who take the initiative every year to educate their students not only on other cultures, but on cathartic pathways for healing in the face of death.

Each year I am brought to tears by poignant and personal artwork created to honor loved ones. The Festival of the Dead procession creates a communal embrace that honors and respects this display.

The festival's organizing committee would like to host community conversations to address cultural (mis)appropriation. We want to hear personal stories and learn how to be better allies. We also would love to strike up conversations about future workshops that can help draw our community together through the arts and allow personal expression to shine a light on our common experience of death.

Tarn Ream

Missoula