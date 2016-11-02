Respectful correction

Over the five years that we have been involved with the Missoula Festival of the Dead, we have spoken with, walked with and made art with hundreds of people who are working through difficult losses, or trying earnestly to teach their children healthy ways to cope with death, or teachers who are finding creative ways to educate their students about cultures and ideas that will expand their capacity to be thoughtful and empathetic citizens. We wish to publicly recognize the courage and vulnerability it takes to seek support from the community. It has been an honor to provide support through our workshops, the group art show and the procession.

The ZACC takes great care to offer free workshops that honor Missoula's own traditions as well as the history and meaning behind the procession. There is an educational component to each workshop. We offer the workshops and the annual group art show with sponsorship from Hospice of Missoula as a way to give our community opportunities to explore the meaning behind the procession and create dialogue about how we as a culture experience and respond to death and how we can learn and grow together through multicultural exploration and art.

The ZACC and the festival's volunteer committee members are very sensitive to the concerns regarding cultural appropriation, and we are committed to listening, evolving and growing as a community. For this reason we have decided to omit the free face-painting this year, and we are working to set a date for a community conversation on cultural appreciation vs. appropriation. We are eager and willing to listen to concerns, thoughts and ideas for positive change.

While we are grateful for the conversation, out of respect to the hundreds of people we have worked and walked with over the last five years, we reject Dan Brook's depiction of the procession as "white people putting on death-mask makeup and marching down the street holding skeleton prints, laughing and cavorting with no regard for the holiday's real meaning," and "a bunch of white people dressing up as Mexicans for Halloween II" (see "A fine line," Oct. 27). This is simply not an accurate depiction of 95 percent of the people who participate in this procession and does not recognize the earnest work of community members over the last 24 years to make it a meaningful event.

The Zootown Arts Community Center

Missoula