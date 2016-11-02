Mortality's the thing

As a cofounder of the original Festival of the Dead in 1993, I want to share some historical perspective. Michael de Meng and I, both recent art school graduates, both working heavily with themes of mortality, were brainstorming projects at the time. We were both attracted to the Mexican/Latin American Dia de los Muertos celebration, with its colorful, artistic, community-minded expressions of life and death. We felt that Missoula was ripe for an event that would help us to address issues of mortality. Our idea was to create a Missoula-style event inspired by celebrations of Dia de los Muertos. Given that we are Caucasian, and that Missoula had a very small Latino population, we decided to call it Missoula's Annual Festival of the Dead and emphasize cultures represented in our area. The common theme that drew and still draws us together is that we all live and we all die and we have all experienced the deaths of others. Our focus was on artistic expression and performance. In the beginning, a handful of Latino people came forth to teach and share traditions. We also invited Native American drum groups, Scottish bagpipers, Middle Eastern belly dancers, a Haitian dance group—the list goes on. All kinds of creative expressions and interpretations have developed, to our delight. We did not feel comfortable or have a reason to reach back to ancient pre-Hispanic or pre-Columbian ceremonies.

The Missoula community has embraced Festival of the Dead, and it has evolved in interesting and wonderful ways. Our world is a melting pot, and there are fewer hard lines between cultures and ethnicities. We wanted to invite people to participate in their own unique way, according to their own cultural background, expressing their own beliefs and experiences regarding issues of mortality. We've always asked that people participate in a respectful and considerate way. The current controversies are good in that, hopefully, they generate positive dialogue and change.

Bev Beck Glueckert

Missoula