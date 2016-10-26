Vote Sandefur

Hopefully more people are appreciating that they cannot vote for a political party that promotes mostly extremist candidates, since doing so perpetuates governmental disfunction.

We have such an extremist candidate running for Montana Supreme Court, Kristen Juras. Whereas other leaders with strong religious beliefs (Presidents Kennedy and Carter) have recognized their obligation under our secular U.S. Constitution to separate their religious beliefs from their public duties, Juras longs to be in a position to make her fundamentalist, sectarian religious beliefs have the force of government behind them.

Take Juras' claim to support religious freedom. Under the U.S. Constitution, that is the freedom to believe in a religion (or not) and to reasonably practice that belief with others in private spaces. But it does not mean one can use government spaces or their government job to force their religious beliefs upon the rest of society.

Religious freedom is extremely important, as what separates us from the warfare and oppression of so many Middle Eastern countries today is not that they are Muslim and the U.S. is mostly Christian—it's that their governments made particular religions mandatory, whereas ours isn't supposed to.

But people like Juras hate that secular requirement. She wants "religious freedom" to mean her right and duty to make the rest of us comply with her religious beliefs.

So Juras sued (and lost) to prevent the University of Montana student newspaper (when most students are adults or nearly so) from having a column about sex. She sued the law school she worked for (and lost) when the dean refused to disburse student activity funds to the Christian Legal Society Juras advised (on the grounds that it would have been a breach of the separation of church and state; CLS members must sign covenants opposing gay rights, extramarital sex and a woman's right to choose).

Vote for Judge Dirk Sandefur instead!

William H. Clarke

Missoula