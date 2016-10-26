She's the one

I urge you to join me in voting for Denise Juneau on Nov. 8. Montana only has one member in Congress to represent us, and Denise should be that person (see "History hangs in the balance," Oct. 20).

Denise has worked hard for years for all of us in education here in Montana, as a teacher and as superintendent of public instruction. She understands that Montanans need good jobs and ways to make decent livings for our families. In Congress, she will make sure we can get more people into great jobs, grow our economy, and protect our public lands.

As a caregiver who works long hours in a nursing home here in Missoula, I know how hard it can be to do a necessary and important job while still not making enough to get by. I support Denise because I know she will help us change that and make life better for me and my family.

Join me in supporting Denise on Election Day.

Cheire Knowles

Missoula