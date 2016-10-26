Letters to the Editor

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Highly qualified

Posted on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 1:43 PM

Dave Strohmaier, Democratic candidate for county commissioner, is highly qualified for the position. He has experience administering programs and managing staff in the private sector. He is a sportsman and conservationist who values good stewardship for Missoula County and has been endorsed by the Montana Conservation Voters. He respects private property and understands the value of public lands. Dave's leadership as a Missoula County commissioner will be based upon cooperation rather than confrontation. He has demonstrated his skills at working collaboratively to seek solutions to problems. He will serve the county's citizens well.

Gary and Judy Matson

Milltown
