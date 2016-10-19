Misinformed writers

I have read some of the articles concerning the ban proposal to eliminate trapping on all public lands. It is sad how misinformed these letter writers are—obviously, they've never met a trapper or went on a trap line to see the modern equipment used in today's world.

All my traps are gaped, have rounded edges so they don't damage the foot/pelt and are checked once a day, sometimes more often from a distance using binoculars. I am close to 65 years old, grew up without a dad and learned everything the hard way. The only animals I ever got in a trap that it wasn't set for were skunks—and not many of them for that matter, thank God, haha.

I like some of the ideas about trapping classes besides the mandatory ones for wolves, increase trail setbacks or eliminate trapping in heavily used areas. My traps are also weight adjustable so a lynx or bobcat can step directly on the hidden pan without springing the trap. I think there can be some good dialog between trappers and non-trapping community, and it is showing up in some of these articles.

One thing for sure to remember is outlawing trapping on public ground will eliminate the sage grouse in less than 10 years—they can't reproduce with our farming practices, and cattle and sheep grazing in critical areas, and especially with their No. 1 predator, the coyote.

J.T. Kloote

Bonner