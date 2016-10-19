Key to success

As an early childhood educator I have seen firsthand the lasting impact the resources offered by the Missoula Public Library have had on young learners in our community. I have been a kindergarten teacher in Missoula schools for the past 37 years. I believe the library is one of Missoula's most valuable assets.

It is well documented that early and regular exposure to literacy experiences dramatically increases the likelihood a child will become successful in school as well as a lifelong learner. Our library has consistently offered many fine programs specifically designed to develop early literacy.

Currently, the Missoula Public Library has reached its capacity to meet the growing demand for these vital educational programs. A new, updated facility will ensure continued support for all the children in Missoula. Our new library will have adequate space to expand existing programs and create new and innovative experiences for young learners. Plans to include the SpectrUM Discovery Area and Children's Museum in the library space will greatly expand learning opportunities for every child in our community.

I urge you to vote yes for our library! A yes vote is a vote for enhancing educational opportunities for our children.

Claudia LaRance

Missoula