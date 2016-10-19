My friend Shelly changes her fentanyl patches every two days. It used to be a single patch every three days. Now it's two patches every other day—for a combined 62.5 mcg. Diagnosed one year ago with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, she's in a club she never asked to join. With cancer as her entry ticket, she can fill her prescriptions without question. But when she uses morphine and Dilaudid and lorazepam for breakthrough pain and anxiety, "All I can do is sleep," she says. "That's not living."

Her medical marijuana card used to offer an alternative. "Mentally, physically, spiritually, psychologically ... with the pot, I am living," she says.

I met Shell's providers in early August when I took her to the pot shop, and I was impressed with their professionalism, knowledge, concern for Shelly, and their array of products. They applauded testing, taxation and regulations, but were frustrated with Montana's forthcoming legislation. When it took effect Aug. 31 and limited providers to only three patients, they couldn't afford to stay in business.

Shell has been receiving in-home hospice care since spring. Marijuana enabled her to make memories with her family: taking road trips to Yellowstone National Park and to Colorado, enjoying movie nights and family dinners, and dancing at her daughter's wedding. She stocked up on enough pot "to last through September" but now it's October and her pain has worsened. She is without a provider, as are 11,849 other registered medical marijuana patients (see "In search of releaf," Oct. 6).

In 2014, there were more than 14,000 U.S. deaths involving prescription opioids. According to the DEA, "No death from overdose of marijuana has been reported." Montanans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2004, and it has been used to treat patients with cancer, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, epilepsy and more. Please vote for I-182.

Karen Buley

Missoula