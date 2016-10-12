My name is Quinn Fitzpatrick. I am a 28-year-old recovered alcoholic whose life has been saved by medical cannabis, and I am writing to encourage my fellow Montanans to vote YES on I-182 this fall (see "In search of releaf," Oct. 6).

When I was 23 years old and at the height of my alcoholism, a severe accident left me with a bruised heart, broken hand, two breaks in my pelvis and a severely lacerated liver. Had the woman who hit me with her car not called the ambulance, I would have died from internal bleeding. I spent four months in the hospital, three of which were spent in the SICU. I spent those four months on heavy opiate-based medications.

I left the hospital with prescriptions for some of the most heavily abused opiate-based medications on the market. After taking only a small fraction of what I had been prescribed, I opted to use cannabis and yoga for rehabilitation instead. Although the doctors had optimistically estimated an 18-month recovery time, I was walking in just six months and back doing backflips within a year. I was able to stay out of the clutches of opiate addiction while cannabis, diet and exercise helped me recover and shaped me into the man I am today. I have now been sober for five years.

I-182 must pass. Lives depend on this law, and Montana citizens want a responsible and accountable medical marijuana law. If you know someone with an addiction problem, a pain management situation or a life-threatening condition like epilepsy, cancer or HIV/AIDS, please know that medical cannabis could someday be their saving grace. Cannabis isn't for everyone or every condition, but patients suffering from debilitating illnesses should all have the right to access this natural medicine safely and legally.

Quinn Fitzpatrick

Belgrade