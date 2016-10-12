I am a frequent visitor to the Missoula area, and, being a nature lover and a birder, I always enjoy a walk in Greenough Park. While doing some research on my family, I began to wonder if there was any connection between my Great Aunt Estelle Greenough Easton and Greenough Park. Was she part of that family, did she ever live in Missoula and was there ever a Greenough home on the park acreage?

On a drizzly day last week, I popped into the Missoula Public Library to see if anyone would be willing to help me answer these questions. I headed for the reference desk. Jodi Christophe was on duty. Friendly and helpful, she offered to email me the information.

Imagine my excitement when, the next day, Jodi wrote me back, telling me that Estelle Greenough was Thomas L. Greenough's eldest daughter. Estelle and her siblings had grown up in the family home near Greenough Park, and Estelle was married to my grandfather's brother, Stanly (correct spelling) A. Easton in that same house.

Jodi sent me photocopies of old Missoulian issues describing how Thomas L. had given Greenough Park to the city of Missoula in 1901. She also found an article which showed the Greenough Mansion being moved during the construction of the freeway in the 1990s.

My point is that there's nothing like talking to a real human being—a good reference librarian such as Jodi Christophe. Your library is an amazing treasure. It is one of the most welcoming and complete that I've encountered anywhere.

I understand there's a bond issue to help construct a much-needed bigger library. Please support it. The Missoula Public Library is a community center, and an asset that will keep on giving into the years ahead.

Joan Easton Lentz

Santa Barbara, Calif.