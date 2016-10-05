Writing on the wall

The writing is on the wall for fossil fuels. Public pressure and market forces have already forced the scheduled closures of two of Colstrip's four coal-powered generators. To prepare for the inevitable closure of the other two generators, NorthWestern Energy has proposed spending $1.3 billion on 13 new gas generators.

Natural gas is often touted as a "bridge fuel" to clean energy, but the amount of methane—a highly potent greenhouse gas—released during natural gas mining makes it just as bad or worse for the climate than coal. Gas is a bridge to climate disaster, while the cost of clean energy sources like wind and solar have dropped so much that they are competitive with fossil fuels.

And Montana has these clean forms of energy in abundance. Nonetheless, NorthWestern Energy is making it increasingly difficult for clean energy projects like rooftop solar to be economically viable; at the legislature last year NorthWestern called rooftop solar a "cancer" that must be stopped.

Hundreds of Montanans will be gathering in Butte on Oct. 10 to send a message to NorthWestern that we want an immediate pivot toward renewables. NorthWestern Energy enjoys a state-sanctioned monopoly. It should serve its customers first, and shareholders second. Please join Montanans from across the state in Butte next Monday to make sure the company remembers this. Visit the 350 Montana web page for more information about the event and the issue.

Ari LeVaux

Missoula