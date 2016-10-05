No on I-177

In response to Amy Greer's letter (see "Not very sporting," Sept. 22), I agree that public land is for everyone to enjoy. So which minority would be banned next? If trapping is so bad on public land, why isn't it bad on private land?

If you think this ban will stop on private land, it will not. I am a very good trapper and I still lost 11 laying hens to a fox. When I trapped the fox I was not being very sporting. But I only have two hens left, so if you have a couple, feel free to give me a call.

Mike Dey

Missoula