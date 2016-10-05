Marx for HD 92

Addrien Marx is blessed with the background and skills that make her the ideal representative for Montanans living in House District 92.

Addrien knows what it means to be a mother. She knows firsthand the challenges of running a Montana business. She has backpacked in the "Bob." Her teaching experience makes it easier for her to understand and assist others. She has successful experience helping folks with differing viewpoints find win-win solutions. She helped build a shooting range. Addrien has served the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, Open Lands Advisory Committee, Seeley Lake Community Foundation and is one of four founding members of Seeley Lake ROCKS, an organization working to expand outdoor recreation.

Addrien values our industry and our wildlife. Addrien appreciates our schools and our public lands. Addrien has a vision for Montana's future that builds on what Montanans treasure most about our state while keeping an open mind about changes that may enhance long-term prosperity. Addrien will see that opportunities are addressed effectively, while strengthening the best of Montana.

Vote for Addrien Marx to represent Montanans in House District 92.

Lee Boman

Seeley Lake