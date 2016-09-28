Vote Holloway

Having knowledge of acting Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway's credentials working in the criminal justice system and knowing her personally for two decades plus, I wholeheartedly endorse her in the upcoming November election for the above position.

Judge Holloway brings many strengths to this important position—honesty and good, strong common sense, plus excellent communication skills and the very necessary strength of judicial temperament. Holloway knows the positives and weaknesses in the criminal justice system, thus those who appear before her receive fair treatment.

Judge Holloway also serves on an extremely important committee regarding reintegration of offenders into our community. The importance of this program's success clearly benefits the community by working with offenders so they don't reoffend. This leads to a cost savings for taxpayers and, more importantly, less victimization in our community.

Judge Holloway's campaign Facebook page tells a great deal more about her candidacy credentials and why I will be voting for her. I ask you to join me in voting for this extremely qualified candidate.

Doug Chase

Missoula