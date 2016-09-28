My trails too

With regards to biking in Woods Gulch, Ben Horan wrote a nice, polite letter (see "Shared nature," Sept. 15). I'm an old fart and can say what I want.

I've been biking in Woods Gulch for over 20 years. The bike club from the '90s, LIMB, adopted the Woods Gulch trail and it was the first trail they worked on. They asked the Forest Service to put up a sign about the adoption but they never did. In the '90s, I cleared the water bars out myself for six straight years. Around 2000, LIMB and the International Mountain Bike Association reworked the bottom of the trail for speed reduction and control. The Forest Service decided to run up a 25- to 30-foot beam for the new bridge, which required a Cat to reach the work site, and wiped out the speed control. Then, around a dozen years ago, we did a reroute above the first bridge. I worked the switchback. Shortly after, the Forest Service's Technology and Development Program made a film on building climbing turns and switchbacks with the Montana Conservation Corp. I brought my bike up Wood Gulch so we could demonstrate quality turns. In the above activities and another six to eight trail projects in the Rattlesnake I don't remember meeting Lisa Hendricks (see "A place to walk," Sept. 8).

But what about hikers' conduct? When I've been on my bike some hikers have frowned at me on trails that I've built. I've been out with my dog riding toward Woods Gulch using the Mount Jumbo entrance. A couple of blocks before the parking lot a hiker (no bike on car) was driving up the hill and using a hand to shade her eyes from early morning sun. I was able to avoid her hitting me, but she hit my dog with the front of her car, knocking him over (the dog was fine). I've also seen a member of Missoula Open Space Committee speeding on their way to a field trip meeting. And I've seen other hikers speeding. Does this mean we should ban all hikers driving to the trailhead? I assume Lisa would say yes.

Sometimes you can separate trail users and have both groups end up happier. The city open space manager had me ride the MoZ trail on Sentinel. He gave me a ride up the road to the trail junction and I rode it down and gave him my fixes. A couple days later we rode it again and found a max speed of 14 mph when just coasting down. Hikers were allowed on the trail with just signs warning them about downhill bikers. Same thing on Forest Service land located on Mount Jumbo up near Woods Gulch. A fast road downhill was replaced by the Sidewinder single track meeting up at Danny O'Brian Gulch. Hikers have been seen on this trail also.

So what trails are the hikers going to give up so there can be biking-only trails? I'm done with hikers thinking they get more rights on trails we all pay for. I would suggest we close Woods Gulch to hikers. Also maybe the Sawmill Gulch in the main Rattlesnake area? I would assume we would need some other hiker-only trails on Blue Mountain and a few other areas.

Kurt Krueger

Missoulan