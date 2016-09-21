Shush up already

We read with great interest Dan Brooks column on the Ryan Adams concert at the Wilma (see "Earning an encore," Aug. 18). We have attended several concerts at the Wilma and have been dismayed at the lack of respect and attention by audience members. We simply do not understand why anyone would pay money to hear an artist and then spend the evening talking over the performance. It is disrespectful to the artist certainly and is downright rude behavior to fellow audience members.

At a concert this summer we actually requested assistance from the staff to quiet those behind us at the bar who did not stop their chatter once the "warm-up" took the stage. In this case the talkative groups cooperated and we were able to enjoy the main performer. Unfortunately for friends, seated in the prime balcony front rows, even a request from staff and themselves did not silence the nonstop, loud conversation behind them—it continued for the entire concert. At this same seated performance another group of friends were on the main floor, close to the stage, and they could not even see the performers because the table in front of them insisted on standing and dancing through the entire performance. What the hell?

We think good manners should be in play here. The final result for us: We carefully choose who we will pay money to hear at the Wilma, a wonderfully restored venue.

We appreciate the article and the attention it will hopefully draw to this social problem.

Last, for years we have attended most of the performances in the Bitterroot Performing Arts series in Hamilton and have never encountered a problem with a disrespectful audience. Apparently the Bitterroot Valley crowd knows their manners!

Bobbie and Shirley McKibbin

Stevensville