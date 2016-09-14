After reading Dan Brooks' column on rental prices and housing prices I took some issue with some of his statements and the figures used to make his argument seem much more dire than it really is (see "Home spree," Sept. 8).

As chair of the Missoula Organization of Realtors Housing Report I was surprised to see that Dan failed to mention that the expenditures Missoula tenants use on household expenses follows national trends, which is mentioned in the report. Additionally he uses a 20-year mortgage for his mortgage payment on a median house, which is unheard of. Usually it's a 30- year mortgage and, using the same rates that I believe he uses, that lowers the payment by almost $300. Dan also uses a 15- or 16-year span to report how Missoula median prices have changed, which is a factual number but using a very large time span to try to make his argument again seem much more dramatic.

Housing and rentals in Missoula do face major shortage and affordability issues. Our report shows that and it's something we hope continues the discussion to real affordable and attainable housing for more Missoulians. There's no denying that, however Dan's twisting of data, odd use of numbers and leaving out details comparable to national trends does not help with that discussion.

Brint Wahlberg

Missoula