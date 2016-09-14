Missoula is a wonderful place to live. Rich cultural experiences, excellent recreational access and a robust community of outdoor enthusiasts have dovetailed to create unparalleled quality of life in our town. And, well, the secret is out. Since 1990 Missoula's population has nearly doubled, and with that growth the constituency of trail users has exploded.

This increase in trail use by hikers, cyclists, runners and horseback riders has outpaced expansion of trail resources in recent years. User conflicts such as the one described by Ms. Hendricks in a recent letter to the editor (see "A place to walk," Sept. 8) can be mitigated through education campaigns, common etiquette and mutual respect, but a real solution lies in trail supply catching up with demand. The city of Missoula Open Space Program, Five Valleys Land Trust and concerned landowners are working hard to protect and expand public access for recreation of all types in the Missoula Valley. Those groups deserve our support over the next several years.

However, open space protection takes time. Until Missoula sees trail growth to match its population, the entire trail-using community needs to embrace the shared nature of public land. This means riding in control as well as remaining aware of our surroundings as we hike. It means leaving the headphones in the car and keeping our dogs under control. And it means acknowledging that different areas are tailored to different recreational preferences.

No one should recreate in anxiety of conflict, which is why MTB Missoula makes rider education and etiquette central to its mission. With that said, the title, "A place to walk" insinuates the false premise that hikers have no place to remove themselves from wheeled trail users.

Worth noting is that the southern half of Mount Jumbo is closed to bicycles, as is the vast majority of trails on Mount Sentinel and the entirety of the North Hills. The Rattlesnake Recreation Area features several miles of meandering creekside trails that are open only to hikers and horses, and Blue Mountain has many miles of trail that are off-limits for bikes. This is not to mention the 3.4 million acres of federally designated wilderness in Montana alone—including the Rattlesnake and Selway-Bitterroot wildernesses that frame our valley—where bicycles are not allowed.

The vast network of backyard trails is a large part of why we call Missoula home. It rests on all of us to protect this resource for the generations of tomorrow, and that starts with working together today. I encourage trail users of all stripes to get out and enjoy our trails but to be mindful of other recreationists, realistic in expectations of a heavily used trail network and vocal in support of Missoula open space.

Ben Horan

Board member

MTB Missoula

Missoula