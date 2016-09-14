The next president will have a big challenge on their agenda. How do they satisfy everyone? Who will get left out? Here are just a few wishes of individuals and groups that want their needs met, in no special order.

College students want less expensive tuition. Women want equal pay for equal work. The military wants more war materials. Big business wants more tax abatements. Ranchers and farmers want higher prices, but consumers want lower prices. Oil companies want more money for oil and gas, but car and truck drivers want lower gas prices. Students want less homework and need more time for themselves. Senior citizens want better and lower medical costs. The war mongers want war so they can make more money but the peace people want no wars. The polluters want less regulations so they can pollute more and make more money, but the environmentalists want more regulations.

Republicans and Democrats have forgotten how to work together. All they want to do is get even with each other and forget about helping the people in the United States. Most citizens want a government that works for all.

Elephants don't forget and donkeys are stubborn. You put them both in a room together and what do you get? A lot of manure. People want less manure and more accomplishments in America.

It seems like many of the politicians in Washington are like a vacuum sweeper. You plug them in, turn them on and you know what they do?

Everybody wants something but usually something turns into nothing! We need harmony and if we have harmony we need a conductor. A conductor needs a baton. A baton is a stick that Republicans and Democrats use to hit each other. We need harmony and progress. What do you want?

LaVon D. Brillhart

Dillon