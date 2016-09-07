I thoroughly enjoyed reading Erika Fredrickson's interview with Rodney Crowell (see "Star on the water," Aug. 25), once I finished choking over the first paragraph. To merely reference the lyrics quoted to kick off the article like they were just some random song, especially in an article about a country singer-songwriter, is an injustice I just couldn't pass over. A simple Google search of those famous lines about loving Montana would have led straight to the classic country song, "Big City," by the legendary late Merle Haggard. Why is there no mention of this, when it would have only made the introduction that much more meaningful?

Although the article doesn't specify, after several readings I can only assume the author was hearing a cover band and not listening to a recording of the original version, in Haggard's unmistakable voice. Otherwise, referring to Haggard himself—with that unmistakable voice—as an anonymous musician would be another grievance in and of itself. I have to go with the benefit of the doubt.

I get that the article was about Crowell, but few are the country artists who wouldn't cite the Hag at the top of their list of influences. Whether the omission was conscious editing or simply oblivious, in an article dedicated to country music it was so glaring that I felt compelled to set the record straight.

Jessie Lundberg

Missoula