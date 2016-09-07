Supporting Strohmaier

I enthusiastically supported Stacy Rye in the recent Missoula County commissioner primary because of her record, her commitment to bringing greater efficiency and transparency to county business and her willingness to listen to all perspectives before coming to a decision.

Whatever Stacy's differences from her primary opponent, Dave Strohmaier, I believe their basic Democratic values show that they have more in common than what sets them apart. Their records as former colleagues on the Missoula City Council attests to that.

Therefore I'm pleased to endorse Dave Strohmaier for the general election. Primaries can be tough on Democrats, especially in an essentially one-party town like Missoula, but I believe it's important to come together at the end of the day. I've known Dave for nearly a decade and served with him on the Missoula City Council. I supported his bid for Congress and knocked doors for him when he ran for legislature. He's thoughtful, knowledgeable and an unwavering supporter of human rights and social justice. He'll also support continued investment in the things that make Missoula so special, such as a new library and conserving open space.

Please join me in supporting Dave Strohmaier in the general election.

Caitlin Copple

Boise, Idaho