A place to walk

As Missoula has grown and more of the surrounding trails have become more crowded with recreational pursuits such as mountain biking, there have been a few places that remained places to walk in peace. Woods Gulch was one of those places until the last few years.

I have been walking the Woods Gulch trail for 20 years now, in all seasons. I know when the tiny calypso orchids bloom in the spring and where to look for them. In the summer I see Swainson's Thrush raise their nestlings tucked away in a blooming mock orange bush not more than an arm's length from the trail. Now, at summer's end the nutcrackers and gray jays are harvesting and catching nuts and fruits for the winter. In a few months, hopefully there will be snowshoe hare tracks in a snow-covered trail. Woods Gulch is a place of serenity and provides us with an opportunity to glimpse the wild. A place where one can walk and practice what the Japanese beautifully call shinrin-yokuwood-air bathing.

But this year Woods Gulch has been different. Mountain bikers are having their impact. There has always been mountain biking on the trail, and until recently walking and biking in Woods Gulch has not been in extreme conflict. Now, it is becoming dangerous to be a walker or animal on that trail. Three times this summer I have had frightening, heart-stopping experiences with bikers suddenly being right on top of me as they come skidding down the trail. Yesterday was the worst I had experienced, with three young bikers speeding over a blind spot in the trail and almost hitting me, and in their efforts to stop nearly colliding into each other. If my dog had been a few steps behind me, instead of in front, she would have been seriously injured or dead. Suffice it to say the benefits of wood-air bathing were out the window and an uncomfortable adrenaline headache took its place for me that day.

Woods Gulch is a steep narrow trail, with many blind curves and dips. It is being impacted by ever-increasing mountain biking activity. As bikers come down the steep trail, breaking and skidding, the trail is getting chewed up. Irresponsible bikers are banking up the sides of the trail and causing denuding of vegetation and scarring. Hikers are feeling less safe. I don't fear bears or mountain lions in Woods Gulch, but mountain bikers.

I am not writing to attack mountain biking as a sport; there are trails galore for mountain biking in the surrounding Missoula area. Many of those trails are far more suited to that activity as long as they are treated respectfully. Some trails should be shielded from mountain biking not only because of their fragility, but also for the wildlife, and yes, for a place to walk. Woods Gulch is one of those trails. Just as some trails have been closed to dogs for the sake of wildlife, so too, if the conflict becomes too great, a trail should be closed to a heavy impact activity such as mountain biking when the "bike print" becomes too great.

If you have experienced similar issues with mountain biking traffic on the Woods Gulch trail I encourage you to write the Lolo National Forest District Ranger Jennifer Hensiek. It is time to speak up to preserve Woods Gulch and create a new use plan for that trail system.

Lisa Hendricks

Missoula