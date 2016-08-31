As a long-time music festivalgoer and lover of music of most kinds, I must pass along a comment and request to the River City Roots Festival promoters, the Missoula Downtown Association and sponsors. My wife and I went to hear Darrell Scott Friday evening. We could not stay, despite Darrell's guitar virtuosity.

We were reminded why we'd stopped coming to recent River City Roots Festivals. The volume the sound system was set at was a nigh-painful level. It is permanently costing listeners within a block-and-a-half, I estimate, elements of their hearing—hearing losses they will never recover. It's louder near the buildings on Main Street where there's a canyon effect, and we could hear the music well a full four blocks away, by the library. Whether in the middle of the streets nearby or on sidewalks, though, there's widespread hearing loss happening at this festival. The sound system guys don't appreciate this (I asked). They've no doubt lost hunks of their hearing long ago.

I know this level of volume is currently popular at some music festivals. Still, it's dangerous to people's health—something most festivalgoers won't realize for several years, since hearing loss accrues gradually.

Audiologists and hearing aid sellers no doubt appreciate the business you're helping to send them. Did you, however, notice the wide swathes of empty street between the craft booths and the stage, where listeners in other years have stood at the same hour? I wonder if many people, like ourselves now, stay away to save their hearing.

You've turned up the volume in recent years. Maybe it's good for beer sales, but you're costing Missoulians and other attendees parts of their hearing. Please turn it down.

Eric Mendelson

Missoula