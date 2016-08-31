I've enjoyed smoking weed since my Griz days. I couldn't take the college drinking hangovers with a full class load and a part-time job. I smoked. I graduated in four years.

Twenty years later I've returned to my beloved Montana after years in Pennsylvania, a non-medical marijuana state. My posh Pennsylvania birth center midwives commended me for trying organic marijuana for severe morning (read: all-day) sickness. They told me they were so happy I told them, because they couldn't recommend it for me even though they knew it would stop my rapid weight loss. They marked it in my chart and seven out of seven midwives told me as long as I'm getting it from a clean source it is perfectly safe. I could have a joint before meals. Ten years later, I moved back home with chronic pain from a ruptured disk and got my card.

I switched six times to find the provider that grew the strain that worked best for me. It was hard not to be able to comparison shop, so this process took eight months. Then I found Lionheart. The quality and the customer service was excellent. I jumped on the first job opportunity and became a budtender. Because of the legislative and judicial undoing of the 2004 vote by our citizens to make this a pioneer medical marijuana state, I'll now be laid off (see "Etc.," Aug. 25).

Every day at my job is a positive medical experience. Our members are your grandparents with cancer and your neighbors with shingles. People who have horrible seizures have none on cannabis. Zero. They don't want to grow their own. They need our organic salves and edibles. They want to come see us in a safe, happy place. Vote YES on I-182 in November.

Erica Siate

Helena