Bernie and Jill

In Derek Brouwer's story in the Aug. 11 Indy (see "Missoula for Jill"), he reports that Danielle Breck, a UM law student and staunch supporter of Bernie Sanders, is now volunteering in Jill Stein's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

Bernie himself made a vigorous and eloquent statement on behalf of Hillary Clinton shortly after her acceptance of the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, based on their many years of shared public service. He emphasized that failure to vote for her would increase the risk of a Trump presidency.

I realize that most who've "felt the Bern" were not around when Hitler and Mussolini were in charge of their fascist dictatorships, but I find Trump's style chillingly similar to those authoritarians. In addition, I've been a long-time advocate of the total abolishment of nuclear weapons, and I feel I must do what I can to keep Trump's finger off the nuclear trigger.

I understand that soon Bernie will make clear his plan to continue the political movement he started and that it will include voting for Hillary, electing more progressive democrats and making sure that conservatives and the GOP generally stop their obstructive tactics.

Welcome aboard!

Mike Chessin

Missoula