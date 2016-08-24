Last Best chance

In 2011, I opened Advanced Technology Group's Missoula Solution Center with just a handful of employees. As of this year, we've hired nearly 80, 62 of them in Missoula. ATG is a technology business that helps clients optimize their quote-to-cash environment leveraging world-class cloud technologies.

I feel lucky as a Montana native to have been able to come home to the state I love, and I volunteer my time and energy to help create a business climate where others can do the same. It's why I volunteer with the Montana High Tech Alliance's board of advisors, and why I'm passionate about supporting the University of Montana's Blackstone Launchpad with the Last Best Conference, or LBCon, coming up Aug. 25 and 26 at the Wilma.

LBCon aims to become an annual event in the spirit of Austin's SXSW or Portland's World Domination Summit. It is the only experience in Montana where eight national speakers come together with hundreds of amazing people to share their stories of courage and what it takes to pursue their passion. LBCon was inspired by the incredible startup activity in Montana, including our state's No. 1 ranking for startup activity four years running by the Kauffman Foundation.

LBCon matters to my business because part of why ATG can operate from Missoula is because of the high caliber of our employees, most of them University of Montana graduates. Our business depends on securing contracts with large global companies, and we prize those connections. A key goal of LBCon is to strengthen the ties that bind together our business and entrepreneurship community from Spokane to Boise to Billings and beyond, further positioning our state as a regional hub.

Learn more and purchase tickets for LBCon at lastbestconference.com.

Tom Stergios

Advanced Technology Group

Missoula