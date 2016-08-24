I am fully behind Greg Gianforte for governor. We sadly and urgently need to unseat current Gov. Bullock. I have talked with Gianforte several times but feel he likely needs more truthful information on the CSKT water compact. Montana candidates and current legislators, including at the federal level, have been extensively propagandized and misinformed by well financed compact proponents.

The CSKT water compact, in combination with bills introduced by Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, have the potential of destroying the Montana economy. The tribes would be acting as conduits to federally manage the administration, allocation and water use "on and off reservation" statewide. This also represents indirect federal control of the land, its uses and productivity. Montana legislation would threateningly set precedent for application by some 326 reservations throughout the U.S. Similar forces are already underway in other northwest states, include dam and reservoir removal, and similar tribal water takeovers. Far from representing healthy capitalistic free enterprise business development, this would be the final stages of feeding our natural resources, private property and wealth into a downward spiral of socialistic governmental control.

We desperately need a dedicated, knowledgeable, experienced, successful businessman as governor, which would be Greg Gianforte.

Clarice Ryan

Bigfork