Shots fired

I was visiting your fair city a month ago and picked up the Independent. The story titled "Shooting the Moon," dated July 14-21 and featuring the efforts of Missoula City Councilman Bryan von Lossberg and some mothers group to restrict the gun rights of the citizens of Missoula by wanting to expand background checks to private gun sales, caught my attention. This group actually believes that a private sales background checks measure works? It doesn't, but there is a solution that does work.

What the city council needs to do is follow the example of Kennesaw, Ga. In 1982, Kennesaw required their head of household to have a gun. The results were stunning. Kennesaw Police Lt. Craig Graydon told Reuters in 2007, "When the law was passed in 1982 there was a substantial drop in crime ... and we have maintained a really low crime rate since then. We are sure it is one of the lowest (crime) towns in the metro area."

Because of this law, Kennesaw is far safer than Missoula. According to Neighborhood Scout, Kennesaw is rated as being safer than 36 percent of U.S. cities. Missoula is safer than only 9 percent of U.S. cities, according to the same site.

If this councilman and his mommies group were really interested in helping the constituents in Missoula, they should get a law passed that requires more guns in the city, as Kennesaw did. And if this councilman and his mommies group were really interested in reducing crime, they should read Professor John Lott's book, More Guns Less Crime. They might learn something about real solutions.

They should not waste the Missoula City Council's time perfecting what Einstein called "insanity": doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Helen Sabin

Colorado Springs, Co.