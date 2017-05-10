click to enlarge The Blaque Owl tattoo shop in downtown Missoula celebrated six years of business this weekend and opened its doors to the crowds downtown on a Missoula spring evening.

Mike Shaefer's tattoo machines use magnetic pulses to generate the rapid motion required to effectively push and pull an inked needle in and out ofskin. He sells them at flyingirons.com.

Tattoo artist and body painter Melissa Thompson applies paint to a very patient individual.

Louise Spencer gets work done on a tattoo by artist Britt Felgate. Spencer had been in the chair for about two hours, a stint she described as "notbad."

Artist Ian Caroppoli, Rebekah Ghaddar and Bridget Stoltz man the front desk during the party.

For the first two hours of Blaque Owl Tattoo’s 6th Anniversary Party everyone was afraidto cut into the cake because it looked so cool. But then again, everything in Blaque Owl looks cool. The tattoo shop opened it’s doors for May’s First Friday and welcomed the publicto come in and have a beer and check out the work by local artists on display throughout the front rooms.Blaque Owl was opened in April of 2011 by Mike Shaefer (aka “Shaf”) who has been a tattooartist since the early 1990s. There are currently nine artists laying down ink at Blaque Owl,including Shaefer, although he said he doesn’t do nearly as much tattooing as the othersnowadays. Shaefer takes his work a step further and builds and sells his own tattoo machines which are also used by many of the artists at Blaque Owl.Schaefer’s machines are like a steampunk I SPY scene in microcosm. They are made of items like straight razors, worn paper currency and intricate metal shapes and cogs all put together.During the party Shaefer was wading through the crowd talking to friends and guests with his son, Johnny, on his shoulders. The party attracted visitors of all types, inked or not. Fake tattoos were being passed around for kids and anyone else that wanted them and in one of the shop windows tattoo artist and body painter Melissa Thompson was hardat work turning a human being into a temporary work of art.In the back several customers were in getting some work done. Someone eventually did tear off a corner of the cake causing a wave of hungry visitors to do the same and it was closeto gone in a matter of minutes.