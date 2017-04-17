Monday, April 17, 2017
Indy sign (inevitably) vandalized
By Derek Brouwer
on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 10:53 AM
The Missoula Independent
's street-facing sign was turned into a punchline over the weekend.
Making a joke that Indy
staffers have heard repeatedly since the acquisition last Thursday, someone spray painted over the first two letters of the newspaper's name so it reads as "dependent."
Photo by Derek Brouwer
The Missoula "dependent," get it?
Publisher Matt Gibson noticed the damage when he arrived at the office Monday morning and filed a police report.
"I can't believe it took this long for our sign to get vandalized," he says. The red-and-white sign is a decade old.
The Independent
was independently owned since its founding in 1991. The paper is now under the same corporate umbrella as the Missoulian
.
Read the newsroom's initial response to the sale here
, and keep an eye out this Thursday for full coverage.
