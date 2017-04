click to enlarge Photo by Derek Brouwer

The Missoula "dependent," get it?

The's street-facing sign was turned into a punchline over the weekend.Making a joke thatstaffers have heard repeatedly since the acquisition last Thursday, someone spray painted over the first two letters of the newspaper's name so it reads as "dependent."Publisher Matt Gibson noticed the damage when he arrived at the office Monday morning and filed a police report."I can't believe it took this long for our sign to get vandalized," he says. The red-and-white sign is a decade old.Thewas independently owned since its founding in 1991. The paper is now under the same corporate umbrella as theRead the newsroom's initial response to the sale here , and keep an eye out this Thursday for full coverage.