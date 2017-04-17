  • Twitter
Monday, April 17, 2017

News Indy sign (inevitably) vandalized

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 10:53 AM

The Missoula Independent's street-facing sign was turned into a punchline over the weekend.

Making a joke that Indy staffers have heard repeatedly since the acquisition last Thursday, someone spray painted over the first two letters of the newspaper's name so it reads as "dependent."
click to enlarge The Missoula "dependent," get it? - PHOTO BY DEREK BROUWER
  • Photo by Derek Brouwer
  • The Missoula "dependent," get it?

Publisher Matt Gibson noticed the damage when he arrived at the office Monday morning and filed a police report.

"I can't believe it took this long for our sign to get vandalized," he says. The red-and-white sign is a decade old.

The Independent was independently owned since its founding in 1991. The paper is now under the same corporate umbrella as the Missoulian.

Read the newsroom's initial response to the sale here, and keep an eye out this Thursday for full coverage.

