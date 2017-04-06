Perhaps you've heard: Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks are seeking Montana's lone congressional seat, the one left vacant when President Trump called Ryan Zinke to Washington to head the Department of the Interior. The special election that will send one of these men to Congress will be held May 25.
Across the country, voters sit elections out because they lack access to reliable information about the candidates and issues, and Forward Montana
, along with the Missoula Independent
and Last Best News
, aims to change that. We'll be jointly hosting Facebook Live town halls with the candidates so you can get to know them and what their positions mean to you. Forward Montana has hosted candidate forums for local and statewide elections for over five years.
“By offering the town halls online, we’re hoping to reach young people across Montana”, said Rachel Huff-Doria, Forward Montana’s Executive Director. “The town halls will provide accessible, fun and informative opportunities for voters to engage with candidates about the issues that matter most to Montanans.”
Each congressional candidate will be featured independently in hour-long town halls shown live on Facebook during the first week of May. Both Rob Quist, the Democratic candidate, and Mark Wicks, the Libertarian candidate, have confirmed their participation. Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate, has been invited, but has not yet responded.
“We hope that Greg Gianforte will participate in the town hall”, said Huff-Doria. “It’s important that young Montanans have information about all of the candidates on the ballot.”
To make sure you get the information you want and need, Forward Montana, the Missoula Independent, and Last Best News invite Montanans from anywhere in the state to submit questions for the town halls. Questions can be submitted online at forwardmontana.org/questionsforcongress
by April 20.
Got a question? Let us have it.