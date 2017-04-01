From the West Central Montana Avalanche Center: The current avalanche danger is MODERATE
for the West Central Montana backcountry. Human triggered avalanches are possible in specific terrain. Evaluate the snow and terrain carefully to identify features of concern.
Good morning, this is Logan King with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center’s avalanche advisory for April 1, 2017. This danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas, expires at midnight tonight and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
For the full advisory, including photos and video, visit the West Central Montana Avalanche Center's website
.
Here's what the National Weather Service's backcountry forecast
has to say for the rest of the weekend:
A few scattered showers under westerly flow will be expected today and tonight, though snow amounts will remain fairly light. By Sunday into Monday, additional scattered snow showers and cooler temperatures will be likely across the area. Drier and warmer weather will move over Tuesday and Wednesday under developing high pressure.