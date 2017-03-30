From the West Central Montana Avalanche Center: The current avalanche danger is MODERATE
for the West Central Montana backcountry. Human triggered avalanches are possible in specific terrain. Evaluate the snow and terrain carefully to to identify features of concern.
click to enlarge
Good morning, this is Logan King with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center’s avalanche advisory for March 30, 2017. This danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas, expires at midnight tonight and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
For the full advisory, visit the West Central Montana Avalanche Center's website
.
Here's what the National Weather Service's backcountry forecast
has to say heading into the weekend:
Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 5500 feet are expected today across southern Clearwater/Bitterroot, Flint Creek and Anaconda Ranges. Considering the relatively warm temperatures during the main snow event, a lot of compaction is anticipated. Some transport of snow by wind is possible toward northeast facing slopes, but realistically confined to above 7500 feet.
Another shot of minor accumulations across the Northern Rockies is possible on Sunday and Monday. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to warm above freezing each afternoon for most elevations for the next week.