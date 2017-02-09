From the West Central Montana Avalanche Center: An avalanche warning is in effect for the west central Montana backcountry. The current avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended today. Human triggered avalanches are very likely, and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid runout zones.
click to enlarge
Good morning, this is Travis Craft with an avalanche warning for February 09, 2017. This avalanche warning will expire at 0600 am on February 10, 2017. The warning will be extended or terminated at that time. This danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
For the full advisory, along with photos and video, visit the West Central Montana Avalanche Center's website here
.
This is what the National Weather Service's backcountry forecast
has to say heading into the weekend:
Widespread snow is in the process of transitioning over to rain and freezing rain today, especially for elevations below 5000 to 6000 feet. Northwest Montana will be the last to turn over, and some locations may hold on to the colder air for longer that would prevent a rain transition from ever occurring. Southwest winds will be on the rise today as this warm and wet system slides in, and mountain ridges could see gusts over 40-50 mph at times today through Friday.
A relatively cooler air mass will start to usher in tonight/early Friday, dropping snow levels back down to 3000-4000 feet throughout the day Friday. Snow and rain showers will persist in the cooler air mass on Friday, and the unstable profile combined with westerly winds could aid in prolonged shower development.
Additional colder air will move into the area Friday night into early Saturday, lowering snow levels to valley floors. Some light snow showers will linger in this cool, northwest flow.