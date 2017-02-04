From the West Central Montana Avalanche Center: The current avalanche danger is HIGH on wind loaded slopes for the west central Montana backcountry. The danger is CONSIDERABLE on all other slopes in the advisory area. Avoid all wind loaded terrain. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding, and conservative decision-making are essential today. Human triggered avalanches are likely.
Good morning, this is Travis Craft with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center’s avalanche advisory for February 04, 2017. This danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas, expires at midnight tonight and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
Impressive snowfall amounts have already been reported across western Montana and north central Idaho Friday. Additional light to moderate snow will occur today into Sunday, with another round of prolonged intense heavy snow Sunday night through Monday. In fact, several feet of snow is still expected for the terrain along the Idaho/Montana border, including the Clearwaters, Bitterroots, and the Kootenai, as well as northwest Montana mountain ranges. The Whitefish, Glacier, JFS Canyon region, Mission, and Swan mountains will be hit continuously with heavy, dense snow during this time. Snowfall rates of 2 inches an hour will be common. In addition, increasing north to northeast winds will occur, causing further degradation of conditions.
Our confidence remains very high in the snowfall amounts being forecast now through Monday. Confidence is moderate-to-high that blizzard conditions are going to be a real concern Sunday night through Monday in northwest Montana, making backcountry conditions impassible.