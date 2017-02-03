click to enlarge
In late January, the national American Civil Liberties Union reported an unprecedented spike in donations, to the tune of $24 million
in a single weekend. That's six times the organization's average annual donations. The ACLU attributed the uptick to outrage over the Trump administration's anti-immigrant, anti-refugee policies.
That same enthusiasm for the ACLU's mission is reaching Montana. ACLU Montana
reports that it counted about 1,400 active donors prior to the election. In the weeks since Nov. 8, more than 1,100 people have donated, according to Kileen Marshall, director of philanthropy and strategic initiatives. She says about 250 of those donors have joined just since Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
"My sense of why people are choosing to do this is they recognize the new administration is threatening—and has already threatened within its first week—several social justice and civil liberties issues that people feel passionately about," Marshall says. Immigration, refugees, women's reproductive choice, LGBT protections, voting rights and racial justice are among the issues widely perceived to be at risk under the Trump administration.
"There's a long list, and the ACLU works on all those issues," Marshall says.
The average donation in Montana has been about $35. Marshall emphasizes that even token amounts can still help add to the message.
"There are over 2,500 supporters in Montana who’ve paid money and belong to the ACLU. Our voice is strengthened when we can share how many people are with us."
On Inauguration Day, the national ACLU released a seven-point plan of action
for taking on the Trump administration, including FOIA requests, lawsuits in response to rights violations, legal assistance to protesters, investigations of law enforcement, and mobilizing its 750,000-plus members in citizen action. ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero wrote:
"While it's true that all presidents swear this oath and inevitably go on to abuse their powers, we believe the Trump administration poses the single greatest threat to civil liberties, civil rights, and the rule of law in modern memory."