[Note: For the rest of the winter and into the spring, the Indy will be posting backcountry advisories from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center and the National Weather Service every Thursday and Saturday right here on the blog. Because, you know, safety.]
From the West Central Montana Avalanche Center: The current avalanche danger is MODERATE on wind loaded terrain for the West Central Montana Backcountry. Human triggered avalanches are possible on specific terrain, careful evaluation of avalanche conditions are necessary to recreate today.
Good morning, this is Logan King with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center’s avalanche advisory for Thursday, February 2, 2017. This danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas, expires at midnight tonight and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
For the full avalanche advisory, along with photos and video, visit the West Central Montana Avalanche Center at missoulaavalanche.org
Here's what the National Weather Service's backcountry forecast
has to say heading into the weekend:
Additional snow accumulations will be possible in the southern Bitterroot range and into the Clearwater mountains of central Idaho through the day today. Very cold temperatures will linger today through Friday across the entire Northern Rockies, with any remaining blustery winds diminishing today.
The big story coming up will be the very wet Friday through Monday period expected to heavily impact backcountry conditions. Snow levels will rise from valley floors to about 6500 feet across west central Montana and central Idaho, with slightly lower snow levels existing across northwest Montana. A transition to rain or a sloppy rain/snow mix is likely up to 6500 feet as a result, particularly Saturday through Monday. The heaviest precipitation (up to 1.25 inches of water equivalent) will occur in central Idaho mountains and northward into the Kootenai/Cabinet, Whitefish/Glacier, Mission/Swan regions. More details to come in future backcountry forecasts.