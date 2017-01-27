Regional Forester Leanne Marten announced yesterday that the contentious debate over megaloads on Highway 12 has officially come to an end. In a letter to the Idaho Transportation Department (pdf below), she outlined the terms of a settlement reached between the U.S. Forest Service and a group of citizen, tribal and environmental activists—terms, she concluded, that will “now protect the aesthetic and cultural values” of the Lochsa corridor.
“Although the term ‘industrial corridor’ has no specific definition, we understand this concern to mean that the present balance between commercial and noncommercial uses of Highway 12 is acceptable, but increased use of Highway 12 by megaload transporters has the potential to shift uses too much toward the commercial end,” Marten wrote.
Alex Sakariassen
Missoulians gather on Reserve Street in March 2011 to protest a shipment of megaloads by ConocoPhillips.
It’s been a while since we heard the term “megaload” in Missoula. Back in 2009, ExxonMobil subsidiary Imperial Oil rolled out a proposal
to transport some 200 loads of tar sands equipment from Idaho to Alberta along a route that would take them up the Lochsa River, down through Missoula
and up the Blackfoot River to the Rocky Mountain Front. The size of those loads—up to 29 feet wide and weighing up to 300 tons each—prompted considerable backlash along Highway 12 and here in Missoula, where critics formed the nonprofit All Against the Haul. When similarly oversized loads destined for the ConocoPhillips plant in Billings rolled down Reserve Street by night, hundreds of protesters rallied to block them
. Delays over permitting and litigation eventually forced Imperial to ship its loads via interstate, but similar proposals from other companies kept the embers of controversy smoldering. Eight of the nine members of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee were arrested
in August 2013 while trying to halt the passage
of megaloads belonging to GE subsidiary Resources Conservation Company International.
Marten’s letter appears to signal a final victory for those dedicated to fighting the establishment of Highway 12 as an industrial corridor
for such shipments. While oversize loads will continue to travel up the Lochsa to Lolo Pass and destinations beyond, Marten is pressuring the Idaho Transportation Department to enact restrictions on those permits. As stated in her letter, the Forest Service contends that “oversize loads exceeding 16 feet in width or 150 feet in length or 150,000 pounds should be limited to a yearly average of two loads per month.” Further, any loads that exceed two of those three criteria “should be prohibited entirely, as such loads have the greatest potential to affect the scenic, aesthetic, and cultural values associated with the corridor.”
The settlement and Marten’s letter were announced this morning
by the conservation nonprofit Idaho Rivers United, which joined the Nez Perce Tribe in a 2013 lawsuit pressing the Forest Service to use its jurisdictional powers over Wild and Scenic corridors to close Highway 12 to megaload traffic. Laird J. Lucas, executive director of the nonprofit law firm Advocates for the West, which represented Idaho Rivers United in those proceedings, offered this statement:
“After years of dispute, we are glad to put this saga behind us. Through the tremendous assistance of the U.S. Court of Appeals’ mediation office, all involved were able to find common ground on the need to protect the Wild and Scenic corridor into the future. I take heart in knowing that this jewel of the West will remain a treasured and protected landscape.”
