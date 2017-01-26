click to enlarge photo courtesy of Jodi Pilgrim

Why do we have to protect water? Why are so many of our youth taking their lives? Why are there so many Native people in prison? Why is it so hard to get ahead? To earn enough to support our families? To send them off to college with no financial concerns? Why are we still asking these same questions in 2017?



Teachers are also asking why. Yet they provide consistency, understanding, compassion and a love for learning so students can grow and thrive. And so every day we teachers go to work. We mentor. We console. We nurture. We encourage. We protect our students from grizzly bears.

I have seen national actions to ensure dignity and respect for all with employment, recognition of gender identity, regardless of what a birth certificate might suggest, and I have seen marriage equality, just to name a few of the tremendous victories which I have been privileged to witness.



While the last 8 years have been a time of many triumphs, it has also been a time where I, among many in my community, have experienced loss, defeat and grief.

"Stand up and help each other rise up. Rise to action. Stand beside me and become the reason we will not be driven backwards. Together we are strong, together we are one. We are the motion of today and the movement of tomorrow."

The organizers of the Women's March on Montana estimated at least 1,500 people would have to show up to the event in Helena so they could get everyone to encircle the Capitol and hold hands. Daily papers around the state had reported estimates that some 4,000 might show up. But then 10,000 people showed up, masses of people carrying signs and flooding the sidewalks and the snowy hill in front of the Capitol steps.Our van of six women driving from Missoula spent the trip unscientifically counting the carloads of pussy hats we passed on I-90 and listening to a specially crafted playlist that started with The Eurythmics' "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" and ended on Nirvana's "Been A Son," and included Beyonce's "Run the World (Girls)" and Salt-N-Peppa's "None of Your Business."On arrival, 45 minutes before the march's designated noon start time, we pulled into the Safeway parking lot just a few blocks from our 8th Avenue meeting place. At a glance, you might have mistaken the scene for a pre-football game gathering: people dressed in similar hats with their hatchbacks and campers wide open, eating sandwiches and chips and making signs. Inside the the supermarket, the coffee counter was mobbed, and a long line of mostly women prompted one guy to wave an especially desperate woman into the men's room ahead of him, saying, "Go for it. It's your day."The walk down Roberts didn't prepare any of us for the wall of people we saw when we turned the corner on 8th Avenue. It was breathtaking. It was also literally hard take a breath because it was so cold, but the weather helped make one of our signs—"Frigid Bitches for Equality"—an easily appreciated sentiment. The march started an hour late, but we finally got moving down the street and up onto the sidewalks around the Capitol. There was some chanting, though it didn't always stick well, but I liked that a woman behind me brought an iPod and speakers. She was kicking out plenty of M.I.A.Afterward, gathered on the hill, we got a look at some of the best signs. It was heartening to see Black Lives Matter, gay pride flags, Native Lives Matter and "I Love My Muslim Neighbor" signs, considering the nationwide conversation about intersectional feminism and inclusiveness leading up to the day's marches.Other creative signs:You Can't Comb Over MisogynyKeep Your Tiny Hands Off My RightsNot Mein KampfThe will of the people is bigger than Trump's penisTrump skis in jeansGirls just want to have fun-damental rights1 (does not equal) 78 centsScience (is greater than) OpinionFuck You I Won't Do What You Tell MeOne woman, older than many of her fellow marchers, held a sign that said, "Why am I still protesting this shit?" A middle-school boy leaned against a tree holding a sign that said, "Vagina is not a bad word." The sheer diversity of signs was a perfect illustration of the fears and grievances related to women's rights that have been stirred up by Donald Trump. Men carried their young daughters and held signs saying "I'm with her" (the arrows pointing everywhere). Mothers walked with their young sons. Teenage girls marched together. All of it inspired hope.Several people gave speeches. Some were typical rallying cries issuing vague calls for unity. Others delivered specific calls to action. One of my favorites came from Michelle Mitchell an academic achievement coach for Indian education at Great Falls County Public Schools, who talked about the importance of public education, about how children always ask "Why?" and how we are now all compelled to ask "why."it included a nice little dig at Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.Another great speech was from Bree Sutherland, an activist in the trans and queer community, who helped develop the Gender Expansion Project, which serves queer and transgender people across Montana and promotes inclusiveness in health care and in human rights. She said:She ended with:On Saturday in Helena, as in hundreds of cities around the country, it felt like it.