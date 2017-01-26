A hotly contested Missoula city ordinance that extends background checks to private gun sales is prohibited by state law and may not be enforced, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has ordered.
Fox issued his opinion Thursday in response to a request last fall by Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen of Culbertson.
The attorney general had previously stated his opposition to the ordinance.
The nine-page opinion
concludes that the city ordinance, which requires a federal background check for most private gun sales and transfers within city limits, violates a state law prohibiting local governments from regulating citizens' constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
Ordinance proponents have pointed to an exception in the law that allows municipalities to "prevent and suppress ... the possession of firearms by convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens and minors." Fox, however, determined that the exception refers only to "specific situations involving the use and possession of firearms," while the Missoula ordinance's "dragnet approach" inappropriately regulates all sales and transfers within city limits. The city's interpretation of the law, he wrote, would render it meaningless by allowing the exceptions to "completely swallow" the general prohibition.
Fox further argued that the city's interpretation of the law could be used to rationalize a gun registration program, which he called "even more troubling."
His opinion carries the weight of law unless overturned by a court, meaning residents can continue to legally purchase firearms through Craigslist-style websites or gun shows without undergoing a background check.
Councilman Bryan von Lossberg, one of the ordinance's sponsors
, says he isn't surprised by Fox's order.
"The Attorney General made it clear where he stood on this prior to preparing the legal opinion," von Lossberg says. "He and his staff have delivered a legal opinion consistent with where he said he stood."
Fox issued a press release on the topic back in October 2015, when city council was first considering the measure. AG's office emails later obtained by the Indy revealed that Fox's intervention came a few days after a request
was made by local gun lobbyist Gary Marbut of the Montana Shooting Sports Association.
Missoula City Council passed the ordinance by an 8-4 vote last September after a year of consideration and public debate. It was a direct challenge to a "preemption law" passed by the Montana Legislature in 1985.
In his opinion, Fox quotes testimony from a National Rifle Association representative to describe the legislature's intent that "only the state should decide how firearm purchases, sales and transfers should be regulated, if at all."
Most states have similar laws on the books, and the Missoula ordinance had no known precedent nationally.
Von Lossberg declined to discuss any potential strategies for reviving the ordinance, but says he will continue to look for ways to reduce gun-related violence.
"I got involved with this because I saw compelling data and did research on my own that reinforced it: Background checks save lives. They are particularly effective in the area of suicide and partner homicides," he says. "I am convinced there are ways to move forward on that front."