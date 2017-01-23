click to enlarge Missoulians and former Missoulians hold a flag created for the March on Washington.

During her speech at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Gloria Steinem called out to the crowd, “God may be in the details, but the goddess is in the connections." Our group of women who had traveled from Missoula to Washington D.C. couldn't see her when she said it, because more than 500,000 people stood between us and her—but we felt it. We felt it as we navigated our way through the crowd, holding on to each other so we wouldn't get lost, and we felt it as we saw face after face of smiling, caring, angry women and men.We felt it even before we heard her say it, in the weeks before we left Missoula for D.C., when one friend knitted "pussy hats" for us to wear and another friend organized a group to create an American flag for us to carry. Each piece of the flag was sewn by a different woman and then all the pieces were sewn together to represent us: a diverse group of progressive patriots, daughters and granddaughters of immigrants who believe that everyone is welcome here, black lives matter, and the future is female.We felt it when we boarded the plane in Missoula at 5 a.m. on Friday and were seated next to familiar and unfamiliar faces all heading to the same place we were, and we felt it on our second plane out of Minneapolis when we realized it was entirely full of women. We felt it again when every passenger on the plane yelled "Thank you, Nasty Woman," in unison after the stewardess delivered the standard safety talk before we took off.This connection is something we so deeply long for when we read the divisive tweets and alarming headlines from the elected president—a man who chooses words not to connect but to divide and create fear. This is the connection we knew we needed to cultivate in order to move forward in a world that seems to be moving backward. The need is what motivated us to make the long trip to Washington D.C.About the march: I loved seeing all the men and boys who were with us at the march. Thank you. We need you in this movement. I loved your supportive signs, and your powerful deep baritone echo when we yelled "our bodies our choice," and you responded, "their bodies their choice."But, the women. Looking around in the sea of powerful women before me and behind me and on every side of me, I saw the hope I needed. Thousands of hand-knit hats—and let me just say that I was a bit skeptical about the silliness of the pussy hat at first, but seeing so many, all so different yet the same, handmade and soft as a counterpoint to the red, manufactured “Make America Great Again” alternative—my heart swelled with love for them. Every protest sign was beautifully crafted and full of wit and wisdom. It seemed like every other person was passing something out to the rest of us: a pin that said “Love Trumps Hate,” a sticker, a button.Of the eight hours that we were in the streets, I don't think 20 minute period went by without someone checking in to see if I was thirsty, hungry or comfortable. These women were armed with extra snacks and water to feed and hydrate the strangers around them. I saw a strength in their crafty work and nurturing, in their resourcefulness and unity, that made me realize that women have been preparing to lead this revolution for thousands of years. Women know how to take care of each other and stay connected. I saw this yesterday, and I'll carry it in my heart as we move forward.