photo by Alex Sakariassen
Denise Juneau
Denise Juneau will not seek the Democratic nomination for the state's soon-to-be-vacant U.S. House seat.
Juneau, the former state Superintendent of Public Instruction, told the Indy
on Friday that she isn't interested in making another bid for Congress just months after her unsuccessful campaign against Rep. Ryan Zinke.
Upon winning reelection, Zinke was tapped as President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Interior and is expected to be confirmed soon, which would trigger a special election to fill Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House.
Juneau's congressional run garnered national attention for its historic nature—she was vying to become the first American Indian woman in Congress—but little traction on election day. Rather than run again, Juneau says she intends to apply for the University of Montana presidency when the permanent position is opened to applications later this spring.
Without Juneau out, the field of Democratic contenders is beginning to consolidate. Over the weekend, state Rep. Amanda Curtis, D-Butte, released a video blog
in which she reiterated her interest in the House seat and laid out a populist platform focused on common ground with Trump voters.
"Listen, I get it. President Trump won Montana by a lot," she says in the video. "He won Montana because he promised to do the things that I've been talking about for the last four years."
Curtis then lists a slew of issues on which she says she agrees with the president, including preservation of Social Security and Medicare, rebuilding infrastructure, creating jobs, implementing a fairer tax structure, opposing "bad trade deals," supporting "affordable health care for all," and aiding communities like Colstrip that are based on a coal economy.
A Butte math teacher and labor activist, Curtis gained statewide recognition during the 2014 election
after U.S. Senate candidate John Walsh dropped out over a plagiarism scandal. The Montana Democratic Party called on Curtis to pinch hit, and she managed to receive 40 percent of the vote, despite having little name recognition or time to campaign.
photo by Cathrine L. Walters
Amanda Curtis greets voters at the Northside KettleHouse during her 2014 run for U.S. Senate.
At the time, Republicans pointed to Curtis's loose association with the labor group Industrial Workers of the World in labeling her a "communist." Given the anti-elite tenor of Tump-era politics, Curtis may benefit from her working-class credentials.
"I will not be bought off and I will always put Montana and the United States first," Curtis says in the video announcement. "I'll be the most transparent congressperson ever by doing video updates like this while I'm in office. You might finally know what actually happens in Congress."
Shortly after Curtis posted her video, another Democrat who had expressed interest in the seat, state Rep. Casey Schreiner of Great Falls, wrote on Facebook that he would no longer seek the party nomination.
The Democratic candidate will be selected during a nominating convention by members of the party central committee once Zinke resigns from his seat.
Curtis is competing for the nomination against at least one other anti-establishment candidate. Musician Rob Quist, a founding member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, received an endorsement from former Gov. Brian Schweitzer.
He has no political experience.
Central committee chairman and Billings state Rep. Kelly McCarthy has also expressed interest in the seat
, and MTN News reported last week
that Zeno Baucus, son of longtime U.S. Sen Max Baucus, is mulling a run as well.
Once Zinke is confirmed as Interior secretary, a special election will be held in 85 to 100 days.