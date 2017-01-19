  • Twitter
Thursday, January 19, 2017

News Montana in Rockies Today, Jan. 19

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 1:43 PM

Today's top headlines from around the state, as collected by Mountain West News:

Montana groups seek fracking chemical disclosure:
Two environmental groups and a handful of landowners filed a lawsuit earlier this week to force the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation to require oil and gas drillers to disclose the fracking chemicals they use. (Courthouse News)

Why do some trees fend off mountain pine beetles?
YouTube personality and educator Hank Green interviews bark-beetle expert Diana Six, both of Missoula, to discuss how genetically adapted trees that resist infestations could be, as Six says, “the ace in the hole for the future.” (YouTube)

Montana tribes closer to managing Bison Range:
The Fish and Wildlife Service announced it will prepare a conservation plan for the National Bison Range, accompanied by an environmental impact statement, a step forward in the effort to transfer management of the wildlife refuge to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwest Montana. A lawyer for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, which opposes the transfer and has sued to stop it, called the move a “desperate Hail Mary pass” ahead of Trump’s inauguration. (Missoulian)

Opinion: Zinke speaks to urban and rural Idahoans:
The Idaho Stateman’s Rocky Barker writes that Interior secretary nominee Ryan Zinke’s message during his Senate confirmation hearing resonated with urban and rural Idahoans alike.

For the complete 'Rockies Today' roundup with dispatches from across the west, visit mountainwestnews.org.

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future.
Post a comment

