Missoula band Tiny Plastic Stars playing the Palace in September 2016.

The Palace Lounge will close its doors as a live music venue after Sat., Feb. 25, according to a press release from Scott MacIntyre, owner of the four-bar complex that includes Palace, Badlander, Golden Rose and Savoy."Given the competitive demands of a live music venue in Missoula, the owners of The Palace have decided to switch directions of the venue to better diversify their businesses and focus more on the music scene in the Badlander," MacIntyre wrote.The basement bar is slated to reopen on March 17 as a billiard room called Three on the Side, a reference to a difficult billiards shot. That opening will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the complex. According to the release, the space will host several pool tables, games, television, seating and a full bar. The final live show at the Palace on Feb. 25 will also be the final Rock Lotto (Rock Lotto V: The Final Countdown), an annual event where musicians throw their names into a hat and are randomly placed in bands, with which they play for one night only.The Palace has been home to the independent rock scene, and is one of just a couple of venues in town that cater to the DIY scene. The basement space has been a dive bar and live-show venue since at least the late-1980s, when it was called the DownUnder. It later became Club X and then Trendz. Over the years the space has hosted several artists who later became big, including the Offspring, Red Fang and Reggie Watts.