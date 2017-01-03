Cody Marble's eight-year legal battle reached a major turning point this week. On Jan. 3, retired District Court Judge Ed McLean issued an order overturning Marble's rape conviction and ordering a new trial. Marble's father, Jerry, says they hugged upon hearing the news, and Cody jumped in his car and went for a drive to collect his thoughts.
"We were confident we were going to win, but ain’t nothing like the real thing," Jerry says. "And now when you see it in bold print, it’s a whole other feeling."
-
Courtesy Jerry Marble
-
Cody Marble
Marble's attorney, Colin Stephens, is elated with the result.
"This is exactly what we asked for," Stephens says. "It uses the evidence we submitted that shows that the evidence from way back when was a joke."
Marble, now 32, was convicted in 2002 of raping a fellow inmate at the Missoula County Detention Center. The now-deceased accuser, Robert Thomas, later recanted his testimony four times in front of Montana Innocence Project staff. (A 2011 Independent's feature story by Jessica Mayrer
explores the evidence in greater detail.) Thomas told Innocence Project attorneys that he was pressured into making the allegation by other inmates. Marble has continuously maintained his innocence.
McLean's 21-page decision makes note of some of the major players who have been involved in Marble's case. Former Missoula County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg pursued Marble's conviction in 2002. His former deputy attorney, current County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, filed a motion to dismiss charges against Marble in April, and criticized Van Valkenburg's handling of the case.
After Pabst's filing, McLean allowed Marble to go free while asking for a new evidentiary hearing, which took place on Dec. 12.
McLean's decision notes that Marble's case is "the subject of much consternation between the current county attorney (Kirsten Pabst) and the former county attorney (Fred Van Valkenburg)." His decision doesn't directly criticize Van Valkenburg's original decision to prosecute, but it does state that the testimony of the Montana Innocence Project is sufficient to overturn the original conviction.
McLean's Jan. 3 order leaves it up to Pabst's office to decide whether to press charges and initiate a new trial. Stephens thinks that's unlikely. For him, McLean's decision marks the end of an eight-year pro bono case in which he became close to Marble and his family.
"I’ll be very surprised if they ask for a new trial," Stephens says.